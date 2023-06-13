Cape Girardeau Co. deputies investigating shoplifting; trying to ID two people

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are trying to identity two people and question them in connection with a shoplifting investigation.

According to a Facebook post by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating a report of shoplifting at Dollar General on State Highway K on Saturday, June 10.

They say they are trying to identify two people in a photo from the store.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

