Cape Girardeau Co. deputies investigating shoplifting; trying to ID two people

Cape Girardeau County deputies are trying to identify the two people pictured.
Cape Girardeau County deputies are trying to identify the two people pictured.(Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are trying to identity two people and question them in connection with a shoplifting investigation.

According to a Facebook post by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating a report of shoplifting at Dollar General on State Highway K on Saturday, June 10.

They say they are trying to identify two people in a photo from the store.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

