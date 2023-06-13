Cape Catfish win 11th straight game to start season

Heartland Votes

By Todd Richards
Published: Jun. 12, 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish beat the Thrillville Thrillbillies 3-1 Monday night at Capaha Field for their 11th straight win to open the season.

Catfish slugger Jeff Clarke drove in two runs with a triple in the 8th inning to give Cape its first lead of the game.

This marked the first matchup between the Catfish and Thrillbillies at Capaha Field.

The Catfish will go for 12 straight wins Tuesday at home against the Jackson Rockabillys at 6:35 p.m.

