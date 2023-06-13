Calm and comfortable evening

Heartland Votes

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 6/13
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, we had another gorgeous day across the Heartland. This evening will be enjoyable with low humidity and temperatures dropping to the mid 60s once the sun sets. A light jacket may be handy if you have any outdoor plans for this evening. Wednesday is shaping up to be another great day as well. Skies partly cloudy with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s. Towards the end of the week, temperatures are slowly going to increase along with that humidity. Showers are possible Friday and will remain in the forecast through the weekend.

