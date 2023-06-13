Heartland Votes

Beggs Family Farm to hold special Father’s Day celebration

Beggs Family Farm will hold a special Father’s Day celebration June 17-18.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLODGETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Beggs Family Farm will hold a special Father’s Day celebration June 17-18.

According to the farm, it’s part of a new, family-friendly weekend series June 17, 18, 23 and 24 known as Spring into Summer. They said there will be meet-and-greet opportunities with baby animals, walks through flower beds, live music, photo opportunities and more.

For Father’s Day weekend, they will be allowing fathers free entry to the farm June 17-18.

Spring into Summer tickets for all other attendees can be bought online or at the event gate.

