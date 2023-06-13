Attempted armed robbery near Huddle House in Cape Girardeau; suspect in custody

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is now in custody after an attempted armed robbery near the Huddle House in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the suspect attempted to steal from a vehicle near Huddle House when the owner of the vehicle approached the suspect. The suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at the owner of the vehicle and then fled the scene.

Police quickly located the suspect nearby. The suspect was taken into custody, and is now awaiting charges.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.