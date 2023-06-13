American Flat Track Racers to take on Du Quoin Mile for Father’s Day weekend

DU QUOIN, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - This Saturday, June 17, the Du Quoin Mile will serve as the centerpiece of a week-long celebration of motorcycle dirt track racing that will take place at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Illinois.

According to a release from Track Enterprises, the racers of Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will join the 2023 Mission Foods AMA Flat Track Grand Championship festivities this Father’s Day weekend. This event is sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association, which will crown this year’s amateur national champions at the venue from June 14 through June 20.

In addition to the championship, there will be vendors, food and beverages and extensive motorcycle parking.

Gates will open for fans at 3 p.m. with opening ceremonies scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are $30 if purchased in advance, and $40 on the day of the race. Kids 12 years old and younger are free with a paid adult general admission ticket.

Reserved grandstand tickets, which provide spacious seating accommodations on the top two sections of the covered grandstands, are $40 if purchased in advance and $45 on race day.

Pit pass upgrades are also available for purchase for $40, and $20 for kids 12 years old and younger. This pass provides all-day access to the pits where fans can scope out the world’s fastest dirt track motorcycles and get up close and personal with the stars of the sport, according to the release.

Click here to reserve your seats.

To watch a livestream of the circuit, sign up at https://www.fanschoice.tv.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.