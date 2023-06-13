Heartland Votes

Actor Treat Williams dies after motorcycle accident

Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979 movie “Hair,” died at age 71.(Source: Spectrum News Albany via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the television series “Everwood” and in the 1979 movie “Hair,” died after a motorcycle accident, according to his longtime agent. He was 71.

Williams’ agent, Barry McPherson, told CNN, that the actor died Monday night after the accident in Vermont.

Williams appeared in such movies as “Once Upon a Time in America” and “The Deep End of the Ocean.” His TV credits include “White Collar,” “Blue Bloods” and “Chicago Fire.”

He was born in Rowayton, Connecticut, in 1951.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Teresa Cole was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in...
Woman arrested in Williamson County following traffic stop
After five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals, Jessica Tilton has been named Miss...
Miss Illinois 2023 winner crowned in Marion
Troopers with the Illinois State Police responded to Interstate 57 at mile marker 83 for a...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in fiery crash on I-57
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri

Latest News

Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied bail
New details emerge about Utah mom accused of killing husband
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump prepares for court appearance as 1st ex-president to face federal criminal charges
Trump's historic federal court date in Miami looms
Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first...
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 to win first NBA Championship