3 people face charges after search warrant served at Cape Girardeau Co. home

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search for a shooting suspect led to a scary scene in a Cape Girardeau County neighborhood.

Neighbors described more than a dozen officers at a home on Windwood Lake Drive. We now know they took four people into custody.

Inside that home, Cape Girardeau County authorities say they found 18-year-old Christian Knotts. He was wanted in Bollinger County on assault, robbery and armed criminal action charges in connection with a shooting on June 5.

Three other people, a husband, wife and their son, all face charges in connection with activities that allegedly happened inside that home.

Rebecca Graziano, 56, faces a felony charge of hindering prosecution. She’s accused of allowing Christian Knotts and an unnamed woman to stay at her home.

Her husband, 62-year-old John Graziano, faces drug trafficking and weapons charges. Their son, 30-year-old Antony Graziano, faces a total of eight charges, including drug trafficking, hindering prosecution and weapons charges.

At the house on Windwood Lake Drive on Tuesday, a search warrant was seen taped to one of the double front doors.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson explained what happened.

“Due to a case that happened in Bollinger County, working with Bollinger County, information was gathered that the possible suspect from their case was in Cape Girardeau County. Therefore, a search warrant was applied for, we executed the search warrant yesterday evening and that’s why we were in the area,” she said.

Neighbors said they are concerned and scared for their safety.

We asked the sheriff if there was any reason residents should be concerned.

“When the search warrant was executed, as a result of that, other criminal activity located in the house and other residents of the house, there were additional arrests made on the residents of the house,” Sheriff Dickerson said. “They are in custody pending further charges.”

The three Grazianos are expected to make court appearances later this week.

