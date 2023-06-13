Heartland Votes

2 people arrested in connection with theft, burglary investigation in Graves Co.

From left: Brian Dunbar, 46, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of attempted felony theft of...
From left: Brian Dunbar, 46, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of attempted felony theft of utility trailer, criminal trespass third degree, possession of a first-degree controlled substance (methamphetamine). Charles Leon Wilcox, 66, also of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000, receiving stolen property over $500, attempted felony theft of utility trailer and criminal trespass third degree.(Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection with a theft and burglary investigation.

Brian Dunbar, 46, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of attempted felony theft of utility trailer, criminal trespass third degree, possession of a first-degree controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Charles Leon Wilcox, 66, also of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000, receiving stolen property over $500, attempted felony theft of utility trailer and criminal trespass third degree.

Both were taken to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and later lodged at out-of-county detention facilities.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, an attempted theft of a utility trailer was reported to deputies on Saturday, June 10 by a property owner on McCracken County Road in northern Graves County.

The victim reported that as he pulled onto some property that he owned, two suspects in a black Chevrolet Trailblazer had hooked up his 16-foot utility trailer and was trying to leave. The victim confronted the two men and started taking pictures of them with his cellphone.

According to deputies, the passenger got out of the vehicle and unhooked the trailer. The two men then sped off.

On Sunday, deputies received a call from another property owner on McCracken County Road who said he discovered his single wide mobile home had been burglarized and broken into. He reported numerous items were taken including a propane water heater, a window air conditioner, copper wire, a bench grinder, electronics and other related items.

Deputies believe the two incidents were related and determined the burglary happened before the attempted trailer theft.

The investigation led sheriff’s deputies to two homes on Monday evening, both located on Lawn Drive, located off U.S. Highway 45, just north of Mayfield.

Two people, Dunbar and Wilcox, were arrested in connection with the attempted theft of the 16-foot trailer and the burglary of the mobile home, both on McCracken County Road.

Deputies say property stolen from the McCracken County Road home was recovered.

According to the sheriff’s office, two other locations on Lawn Drive were also searched. Investigators say they seized meth at one of those locations.

They say the black Chevrolet Trailblazer that was used in the thefts was found hidden behind one of the homes with the license plate removed.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Cole was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in...
Woman arrested in Williamson County following traffic stop
Myquille Anderson, 29, of Jackson, was charged with class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon...
Man charged in connection with attempted armed robbery near Huddle House in Cape Girardeau
A southern Illinois orchard will celebrate its sesquicentennial with a bell ringing ceremony.
Southern Ill. orchard to celebrate 150 years with bell ringing ceremony
Cape Girardeau police officers and firefighters are working on a collision involving three...
Crews on scene of 3-vehicle collision on William Street in Cape Girardeau
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd

Latest News

Deputies are investigating a fight between 15-20 people in a parking lot of Club 262 during the...
Deputies investigating fight between 15-20 people in parking lot of ‘Club 262′ in Williamson Co.
Supporters say the system will discourage negative campaigning and give voters more voice.
Petition aims to place ranked choice voting question on 2024 Missouri ballot
Cape Girardeau County deputies are trying to identify the two people pictured.
Cape Girardeau Co. deputies investigating shoplifting; trying to ID two people
Myquille Anderson, 29, of Jackson, was charged with class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon...
Man charged in connection with attempted armed robbery near Huddle House in Cape Girardeau
Teens take action as their skills are put to the test at a First Responder Camp at Touch of...
First Responder Camp held in Jackson County, Ill.