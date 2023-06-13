2 people arrested in connection with theft, burglary investigation in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection with a theft and burglary investigation.

Brian Dunbar, 46, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of attempted felony theft of utility trailer, criminal trespass third degree, possession of a first-degree controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Charles Leon Wilcox, 66, also of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000, receiving stolen property over $500, attempted felony theft of utility trailer and criminal trespass third degree.

Both were taken to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and later lodged at out-of-county detention facilities.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, an attempted theft of a utility trailer was reported to deputies on Saturday, June 10 by a property owner on McCracken County Road in northern Graves County.

The victim reported that as he pulled onto some property that he owned, two suspects in a black Chevrolet Trailblazer had hooked up his 16-foot utility trailer and was trying to leave. The victim confronted the two men and started taking pictures of them with his cellphone.

According to deputies, the passenger got out of the vehicle and unhooked the trailer. The two men then sped off.

On Sunday, deputies received a call from another property owner on McCracken County Road who said he discovered his single wide mobile home had been burglarized and broken into. He reported numerous items were taken including a propane water heater, a window air conditioner, copper wire, a bench grinder, electronics and other related items.

Deputies believe the two incidents were related and determined the burglary happened before the attempted trailer theft.

The investigation led sheriff’s deputies to two homes on Monday evening, both located on Lawn Drive, located off U.S. Highway 45, just north of Mayfield.

Two people, Dunbar and Wilcox, were arrested in connection with the attempted theft of the 16-foot trailer and the burglary of the mobile home, both on McCracken County Road.

Deputies say property stolen from the McCracken County Road home was recovered.

According to the sheriff’s office, two other locations on Lawn Drive were also searched. Investigators say they seized meth at one of those locations.

They say the black Chevrolet Trailblazer that was used in the thefts was found hidden behind one of the homes with the license plate removed.

