“We’re praying for them:” Church cleans up vandalized building

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Not 20 hours after being vandalized, a Sharp County church congregation is scratching their heads as to why they were targeted.

Maxville Missionary Baptist Church members woke up Monday morning to the news their church had been spray painted on.

“Got a call early this [Monday] morning from a preacher friend of mine that passed by our church building and asked if I knew the church had been vandalized,” said Maxville Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Phillip Lewallen.

Vandals with cans of orange spray paint left their mark on multiple pieces of church property.

“We have two front doors for the entrance of the church. One had a winking, devil-like face and an upside-down cross,” the pastor said. “Over on our fellowship hall door was an upside-down cross. Back in a storage building, behind the church, was an upside down cross, and on the side of the building was a 666.”

Lewallen wanted the vandals to know his church is praying for them.

“We’re praying for them. We want them to know that this church family will be praying that God could use this somehow to draw them to Jesus,” he said.

The pastor added many from the community stopped by and offered to help.

“The Lord has just richly blessed us with people from our community churches and people that we didn’t know that have stopped by and helped us. It’s been amazing,” he explained.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.