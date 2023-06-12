Heartland Votes

“We’re praying for them:” Church cleans up vandalized building

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Not 20 hours after being vandalized, a Sharp County church congregation is scratching their heads as to why they were targeted.

Maxville Missionary Baptist Church members woke up Monday morning to the news their church had been spray painted on.

“Got a call early this [Monday] morning from a preacher friend of mine that passed by our church building and asked if I knew the church had been vandalized,” said Maxville Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Phillip Lewallen.

Vandals with cans of orange spray paint left their mark on multiple pieces of church property.

“We have two front doors for the entrance of the church. One had a winking, devil-like face and an upside-down cross,” the pastor said. “Over on our fellowship hall door was an upside-down cross. Back in a storage building, behind the church, was an upside down cross, and on the side of the building was a 666.”

Lewallen wanted the vandals to know his church is praying for them.

“We’re praying for them. We want them to know that this church family will be praying that God could use this somehow to draw them to Jesus,” he said.

The pastor added many from the community stopped by and offered to help.

“The Lord has just richly blessed us with people from our community churches and people that we didn’t know that have stopped by and helped us. It’s been amazing,” he explained.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Cole was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in...
Woman arrested in Williamson County following traffic stop
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd
After five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals, Jessica Tilton has been named Miss...
Miss Illinois 2023 winner crowned in Marion
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
Cape Girardeau police officers and firefighters are working on a collision involving three...
Crews on scene of 3-vehicle collision on William Street in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Christian Knotts (Left) and Levi Fortner (Right) are both in custody following a shooting in...
2nd suspect caught in connection with Bollinger Co. shooting
Missouri is losing teachers to higher paying jobs, Dept of Education says
Missouri is losing teachers to higher paying jobs, Dept of Education says
Second suspect out of Bollinger County caught
After a long legislative session, Missouri lawmakers met Monday night to discuss what is being...
Missouri lawmakers celebrate passage of Blair’s Law
Lego Camp returns to SIU