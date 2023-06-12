Southern Ill. orchard to celebrate 150 years with bell ringing ceremony

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois orchard will celebrate its sesquicentennial with a bell ringing ceremony.

On Wednesday, June 28 they will celebrate at 3 p.m. they will honor the past, present and future. Organizers say hundreds of bells have ordered for the ceremony.

There will be a several state and local presenters and live dance and musical performances.

Those attending are encouraged to arrive early. Organizers say shuttle buses will be available to help with parking.

Anticipating a busy sesquicentennial season Michelle Sirles, fifth generation and vice president, said in a news release, “It has been truly exciting to prepare for the gravity of this milestone.”

She described revisiting old farm photos, researching family history, and uncovering new heritage and artifacts during the process.

“It has been a gift and a great reminder to slow down and celebrate the people, the opportunities, and the support we’ve been shown that have gotten us here,” she added.

According to a release from Rendleman Orchards, 150 years and five generations later the farm bought in 1873 by John and Isabelle Rendleman has grown from 88 acres to 850.

They will officially kick off their 150th season on June 24.

