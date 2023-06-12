Rotary Club picks up trash in downtown Cape Girardeau ahead of riverboat dockings

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Riverboats full of visitors will be docking along downtown Cape Girardeau this summer, and the Rotary Club wants to make a good impression.

Members of the club spent much of Saturday, June 10 picking up trash to ensure the area is clean when the boats arrive.

One member believes its important to give back to the community.

“It’s very gratifying you know we I’ve always heard that it’s important to feel like you’re making a contribution to your community and that’s what we’re trying to do you know where trying to do our part and make a difference and Cape is a great place to live it really is our quality of life is superb and were just trying to make it as good as we can make it,” said Cape Girardeau Rotary member Danny Essner.

The club is also adopting a stretch of the highway and will be working there within the next 30 days.

