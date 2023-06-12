Heartland Votes

Paducah crews begin replacing more than 3 miles of water mains

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A 15-month project to replace more than three-and-a-half miles of water mains in the Midtown area of Paducah is underway.

According to the city, crews are replacing mains that were first installed during the early 1900s, which have a history of breaking and creating low hydraulic performance.

Crews started on the project Monday, June 12.

The project area includes Jefferson Street from Fountain Avenue to Gregory Street, and Broadway Street from Fountain Avenue to North 30th Street. Connections will be constructed along 20th and 24th Streets.

The photo below show the areas where the main replacements will be taking place.

According to the City of Paducah, the project will cost approximately $3.8 million and is partially funded by a Cleaner Water Program Grant, totaling just more than $1.2 million.

Drivers and residents in the area of the project should expect construction-related impacts, including traffic delays and disturbed yards and landscaping.

The city said D-Port Directional Drilling will do its best to minimize the impacts and will restore all of the affected yards and landscaping.

Paducah Water will also notify customers when there may be temporary impacts to water service.

For more information on the project, contact Paducah Water Engineering Manager and the project manager Jacob Northington at jnorthington@pwwky.com or 270-444-5560.

