LEGO camp held at Southern Ill. University

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Piece by piece, kids are building friendships and colorful creations at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The LEGO camp happens each year with different sessions from beginner to advance, based on each child’s skill level.

One camp counselor told us what she hopes kids take away from the experience.

“Biggest thing is how to share and then, second, I would say just more friendships, getting to know each other and also moving up in the LEGO world. This one is WeDo and the next one is EV3, which is MINDSTORMS, so there’s different levels to LEGOing,” Ashley Harvey said.

The camp continues over the next couple of weeks at Quigley Hall on the Carbondale campus.

