Heartland Votes

LEGO camp held at Southern Ill. University

Lego Camp returns to SIU
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Piece by piece, kids are building friendships and colorful creations at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The LEGO camp happens each year with different sessions from beginner to advance, based on each child’s skill level.

One camp counselor told us what she hopes kids take away from the experience.

“Biggest thing is how to share and then, second, I would say just more friendships, getting to know each other and also moving up in the LEGO world. This one is WeDo and the next one is EV3, which is MINDSTORMS, so there’s different levels to LEGOing,” Ashley Harvey said.

The camp continues over the next couple of weeks at Quigley Hall on the Carbondale campus.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Teresa Cole was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in...
Woman arrested in Williamson County following traffic stop
After five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals, Jessica Tilton has been named Miss...
Miss Illinois 2023 winner crowned in Marion
Troopers with the Illinois State Police responded to Interstate 57 at mile marker 83 for a...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in fiery crash on I-57
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri

Latest News

Residents can expect to see a price increase on their next water bill.
Cape Girardeau residents can expect to see price increase on next water bill
A southern Illinois orchard will celebrate its sesquicentennial with a bell ringing ceremony.
Southern Ill. orchard to celebrate 150 years with bell ringing ceremony
The Gibson Center for Behavioral Change is using this mobile treatment unit to reach...
Heartland organization brings mental and behavioral health services on wheels to those in need
Lego Camp returns to SIU