JALC to host Juneteenth Celebration

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College will host a Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday, June 15.

According to a release from JALC, it will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the college’s Waterfall Courtyard and will feature a performance by the J-Sound Band, as well as food by Smokin’ K’s BBQ and Cajun Cuisine.

In addition to live music, there will be arts, food, vendors and games. Organizers also planned a dance competition, storytelling, poetry and other family activities.

The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers encourage you to bring lawn chairs, tents and picnic baskets.

In the case of inclement weather, the event will move to the Conference Center and Cafeteria.

