Heartland Votes

I-69 blocked by vehicle fire in Marshall County

Marshall County 911 Center has reported that Interstate 69 Northbound is currently blocked due...
Marshall County 911 Center has reported that Interstate 69 Northbound is currently blocked due to a vehicle fire.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Marshall County 911 Center has reported that Interstate 69 Northbound is currently blocked due to a vehicle fire.

The vehicle fire is near the 49 mile marker in Marshall County, just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange. The blockage is estimated to last until 8:30 p.m.

The detour is via U.S. 68 East to U.S. 641 North to U.S. 62 West to connect to I-24 and I-69 at the Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
The security camera footage clearly shows the theft.
Viral Facebook post helps identify thieves in Cape Girardeau
Captain Andrew Cooper was charged in connection to a crash that killed one and injured others.
Former Sikeston officer found guilty on 2 felony counts in deadly crash
Troopers with the Illinois State Police responded to Interstate 57 at mile marker 83 for a...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in fiery crash on I-57

Latest News

Military service members will be offering many health services, including dental exams
DAEOC offering free health services until June 20
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding motorists to be alert as a contractor plans to...
Motorists reminded to look for mowing crews along I-24 in Kentucky
Teresa Cole was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in...
Woman arrested in Williamson County following traffic stop
Around 4:39 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, an inmate escaped from custody of the Calloway County Jail...
Kentucky State Police searching for inmate who escaped Calloway County Jail