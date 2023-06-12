I-69 blocked by vehicle fire in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Marshall County 911 Center has reported that Interstate 69 Northbound is currently blocked due to a vehicle fire.

The vehicle fire is near the 49 mile marker in Marshall County, just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange. The blockage is estimated to last until 8:30 p.m.

The detour is via U.S. 68 East to U.S. 641 North to U.S. 62 West to connect to I-24 and I-69 at the Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange.

