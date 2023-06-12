Household chemical collection to be held in Carbondale
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A free, one-day household chemical collection will be held on Saturday, June 24.
According to the Jackson County Health Department, Illinois residents can drop off waste at the site from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Banterra Center, former SIU Arena, south parking lot.
Residents must schedule an appointment online or call 618-684-3143, ext. 128.
Items that will be collected include:
- paint thinner
- aerosols
- household cleaners
- pesticides
- insecticides
- herbicides
- motor oil
- antifreeze
- old gasoline
- rechargeable batteries
- solvents
- polishes
- pool chemicals
- lawn chemicals
- oil-based and acrylic paint
- mercury-containing devices, such as thermometers, thermostats and fluorescent bulbs
- unwanted or outdated medications, both prescription and over-the-counter. These items should be brought in their original container, but you may black out all personal information other than the drug name
Items not accepted include:
- controlled substances
- needles
- syringes
- inhalers
- latex paint
- explosives
- ammunition
- fireworks
- fire extinguishers
- smoke detectors
- propane tanks
- farm machinery oil
- electronics
- alkaline & lead-acid batteries
- appliances
- tires
- radioactive material
- medical waste
- business, agricultural or government wastes
According to the health department, eligible participants wishing to dispose of materials in containers larger than 5 gallons must contact them before the event.
The collection event is sponsored by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
