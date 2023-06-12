Heartland Votes

Household chemical collection to be held in Carbondale

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A free, one-day household chemical collection will be held on Saturday, June 24.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, Illinois residents can drop off waste at the site from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Banterra Center, former SIU Arena, south parking lot.

Residents must schedule an appointment online or call 618-684-3143, ext. 128.

Items that will be collected include:

  • paint thinner
  • aerosols
  • household cleaners
  • pesticides
  • insecticides
  • herbicides
  • motor oil
  • antifreeze
  • old gasoline
  • rechargeable batteries
  • solvents
  • polishes
  • pool chemicals
  • lawn chemicals
  • oil-based and acrylic paint
  • mercury-containing devices, such as thermometers, thermostats and fluorescent bulbs
  • unwanted or outdated medications, both prescription and over-the-counter. These items should be brought in their original container, but you may black out all personal information other than the drug name

Items not accepted include:

  • controlled substances
  • needles
  • syringes
  • inhalers
  • latex paint
  • explosives
  • ammunition
  • fireworks
  • fire extinguishers
  • smoke detectors
  • propane tanks
  • farm machinery oil
  • electronics
  • alkaline & lead-acid batteries
  • appliances
  • tires
  • radioactive material
  • medical waste
  • business, agricultural or government wastes

According to the health department, eligible participants wishing to dispose of materials in containers larger than 5 gallons must contact them before the event.

The collection event is sponsored by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

