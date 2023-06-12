Household chemical collection to be held in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A free, one-day household chemical collection will be held on Saturday, June 24.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, Illinois residents can drop off waste at the site from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Banterra Center, former SIU Arena, south parking lot.

Residents must schedule an appointment online or call 618-684-3143, ext. 128.

Items that will be collected include:

paint thinner

aerosols

household cleaners

pesticides

insecticides

herbicides

motor oil

antifreeze

old gasoline

rechargeable batteries

solvents

polishes

pool chemicals

lawn chemicals

oil-based and acrylic paint

mercury-containing devices, such as thermometers, thermostats and fluorescent bulbs

unwanted or outdated medications, both prescription and over-the-counter. These items should be brought in their original container, but you may black out all personal information other than the drug name

Items not accepted include:

controlled substances

needles

syringes

inhalers

latex paint

explosives

ammunition

fireworks

fire extinguishers

smoke detectors

propane tanks

farm machinery oil

electronics

alkaline & lead-acid batteries

appliances

tires

radioactive material

medical waste

business, agricultural or government wastes

According to the health department, eligible participants wishing to dispose of materials in containers larger than 5 gallons must contact them before the event.

The collection event is sponsored by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

