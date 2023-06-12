Heartland Votes

Gov. Pritzker signs bill making Ill. first state to outlaw book bans

Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Monday, June 12 outlawing book bans in the state.
Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Monday, June 12 outlawing book bans in the state.(Mike Miletich)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Monday, June 12 outlawing book bans in the state.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Pritzker was joined by Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, advocates and lawmakers at the Harold Washington Library to sign the bill.

The new law will take effect January 1, 2024.

“Here in Illinois, we don’t hide from the truth, we embrace it,” Governor JB Pritzker said in the release. “Young people shouldn’t be kept from learning about the realities of our world; I want them to become critical thinkers, exposed to ideas that they disagree with, proud of what our nation has overcome, and thoughtful about what comes next. Everyone deserves to see themselves reflected in the books they read, the art they see, the history they learn. In Illinois, we are showing the nation what it really looks like to stand up for liberty.”

According to the release, HB2789 protects the freedom of libraries to acquire materials without external limitations. Prior to this, Illinois law did not provide such protections and according to Chicago-based American Library Association, there were 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Troopers with the Illinois State Police responded to Interstate 57 at mile marker 83 for a...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in fiery crash on I-57
After five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals, Jessica Tilton has been named Miss...
Miss Illinois 2023 winner crowned in Marion
Teresa Cole was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in...
Woman arrested in Williamson County following traffic stop
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri

Latest News

A free, one-day household chemical collection will be held on Saturday, June 24.
Household chemical collection to be held in Carbondale
A southern Illinois orchard will celebrate its sesquicentennial with a bell ringing ceremony.
Southern Ill. orchard to celebrate 150 years with bell ringing ceremony
Woman accused of ramming 5 patrols cars, pulling fire alarm at sheriff's office
Search continues for escaped inmate in western Ky.