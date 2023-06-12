Heartland Votes

First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Mild start to the work week!
(Source: Brian Alworth/KFVS)
(Source: Brian Alworth/KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today will be an unusually mild day as a large upper low over the Great Lakes gives us strong northwest flow aloft.   It will be partly cloudy with highs of about 75 to 80, along with dew points dropping into the 50s and even 40s.  More like April than June.  As the upper low moves away our flow will gradually change from northerly to westerly,  which means a warming trend through the work week.   Highs by Thursday and Friday will be near 90 along with seasonably higher dew points.

Most areas picked up some rain Sunday,  but amounts were variable.  For those areas still needing moisture our next significant rainfall chances may not arrive for a while.  At this point there are no major weather systems on the horizon for this week….although some models do indicate a weak disturbance and a chance of a few showers/storms about Saturday or Saturday night, so stay tuned.

