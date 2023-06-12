First Alert: Feeling more like April than June

(KFVS) - Today will be unusually mild, thanks to a large upper low over the Great Lakes giving us strong northwest flow aloft.

It will feel more like April instead of June.

Skies will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees.

Today could end up as the coolest day until fall arrives.

Dew points are also dropping into the 50s and 40s.

A warming trend will gradually arrive through the week.

Afternoon highs by Thursday and Friday will be near 90 degrees, with dew points seasonably higher.

The next significant rainfall chances may not arrive for a while.

Most areas picked up some rain Sunday, but amounts were variable.

At this point there are no major weather systems on the horizon for this week.

There are some models hinting at a weak disturbance and a chance of a few showers and storms by Saturday or Saturday night, but it is too soon to tell. Stay tuned for updates.

