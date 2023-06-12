Dunbar Music Group to host Crowder this fall in Illinois, Kentucky

MARION, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Dunbar Music Group announced David Crowder, known by his stage name Crowder, will perform with special guest Christian Paul this November in both Illinois and Kentucky.

The first show will be on Thursday, November 2 at 7 p.m. at RiverPark Center in Owensboro, Ky., and a second show at the Marion Cultural & Civic Center in Marion, Ill. on Friday, November 3 at 7 p.m. A final show will take place on Saturday, November 4 at 7 p.m. at the Effingham Performance Center in Effingham, Ill.

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. Central Time for Marion, Ill. and Owensboro, Ky. The tickets for the concert in Effingham, Ill. will go on sale next week on Friday, June 23.

Tickets can be purchased at https://ilshows.com/.

According to Dunbar Music Group, Crowder has over 3 million records sold and three Grammy nominations. His first solo album, Neon Steeple, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, was named iTunes 2014 Christian Album of the Year and garnered multiple radio hits.

In his latest album, Milk & Honey, the single, Good God Almighty, hit No. 1 at Christian radio and No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart, a first for Crowder. Milk & Honey, born out of the 2020 lockdown season, is a celebration of the hope that God’s promise remains true, according to a release from Dunbar Music Group.

