Driver accused of ramming 5 parked patrol vehicles, pulling fire alarm at sheriff’s office

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to their own lobby to a report of a disturbance on Saturday evening, June 10.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, a woman crashed into five patrol vehicles in their parking lot in Marion and caused thousands of dollars in damages.

Four of the vehicles damaged were Williamson County Sheriff’s patrol units and one Marion Police Department vehicle.

The sheriff’s office posted surveillance video showing a car ramming into patrol SUV.

It goes on to show a woman in the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office lobby knocking on the dispatch window.

The sheriff’s office said the woman in video, identified as Leann Jackson, of Marion, then walked over to the red fire alarm box and pull the alarm.

After this, the video shows Jackson sitting in the lobby talking to what appears to be deputies as the fire alarm lights flash in the background.

The woman then stands up, puts her arms behind her back and turns her back to a deputy, who places her in handcuffs and walks away.

Jackson was cited with criminal damage to government supported property, disorderly conduct and obstructing identification. She was then booked into the the Williamson County Jail.

