Heartland Votes

Driver accused of ramming 5 parked patrol vehicles, pulling fire alarm at sheriff’s office

A Marion, Ill. woman is accused of crashing into five patrol vehicles in the parking lot of the...
A Marion, Ill. woman is accused of crashing into five patrol vehicles in the parking lot of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and pulling the fire alarm in the sheriff's office lobby.(Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to their own lobby to a report of a disturbance on Saturday evening, June 10.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, a woman crashed into five patrol vehicles in their parking lot in Marion and caused thousands of dollars in damages.

Four of the vehicles damaged were Williamson County Sheriff’s patrol units and one Marion Police Department vehicle.

The sheriff’s office posted surveillance video showing a car ramming into patrol SUV.

It goes on to show a woman in the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office lobby knocking on the dispatch window.

The sheriff’s office said the woman in video, identified as Leann Jackson, of Marion, then walked over to the red fire alarm box and pull the alarm.

After this, the video shows Jackson sitting in the lobby talking to what appears to be deputies as the fire alarm lights flash in the background.

The woman then stands up, puts her arms behind her back and turns her back to a deputy, who places her in handcuffs and walks away.

Jackson was cited with criminal damage to government supported property, disorderly conduct and obstructing identification. She was then booked into the the Williamson County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Troopers with the Illinois State Police responded to Interstate 57 at mile marker 83 for a...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in fiery crash on I-57
After five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals, Jessica Tilton has been named Miss...
Miss Illinois 2023 winner crowned in Marion
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
The Graves County Sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying these...
Public asked to help identify two subjects after attempted theft in Graves County

Latest News

The Cape Girardeau Rotary Club was at work Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau picking up trash...
Rotary Club picks up trash in downtown Cape Girardeau ahead of riverboat dockings
More than 200 quilts and other sewn items are on display at SEMO's Crisp Museum in Cape...
Quilt Extravaganza underway at SEMO
Bikes from all over the Heartland gathered at the 12th Annual Veterans & Fallen Heroes Poker Run.
12th Annual Veterans & Fallen Heroes Poker Run
Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash
Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash