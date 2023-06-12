Heartland Votes

Crews respond to deadly crash on Rend Lake Dam Road

A Benton, Illinois man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County on Sunday night,...
A Benton, Illinois man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County on Sunday night, June 12.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Benton, Illinois man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County on Sunday night, June 12.

Crews were called to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on the east side of Rend Lake Dam Road.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Ian D. Fee exited the north side of the road when his 2018 GMC truck hit a concrete base of a light pole.

Fee died at the scene.

No one else was in the truck.

The sheriff’s office said the crash is under investigation.

Crews with Abbott EMS, Sesser and Benton Fire Departments, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Troopers with the Illinois State Police responded to Interstate 57 at mile marker 83 for a...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in fiery crash on I-57
After five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals, Jessica Tilton has been named Miss...
Miss Illinois 2023 winner crowned in Marion
Teresa Cole was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in...
Woman arrested in Williamson County following traffic stop
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri

Latest News

A 15-month project to replace more than three-and-a-half miles of water mains in the Midtown...
Paducah crews begin replacing more than 3 miles of water mains
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A Marion, Ill. woman is accused of crashing into five patrol vehicles in the parking lot of the...
Driver accused of ramming 5 parked patrol vehicles, pulling fire alarm at sheriff’s office
This special treat comes in 48-ounce cartons and will be featured in a three-day sale from...
Cardinals team up with Schnucks to introduce new ice cream