Crews respond to deadly crash on Rend Lake Dam Road

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Benton, Illinois man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County on Sunday night, June 12.

Crews were called to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on the east side of Rend Lake Dam Road.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Ian D. Fee exited the north side of the road when his 2018 GMC truck hit a concrete base of a light pole.

Fee died at the scene.

No one else was in the truck.

The sheriff’s office said the crash is under investigation.

Crews with Abbott EMS, Sesser and Benton Fire Departments, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.

