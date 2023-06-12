Couple attacked outside Arrowhead says they sat on hold with 911 nearly 15 minutes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - John and Brandi Scaletty describe a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium prior to Saturday’s Luke Combs concert that started with someone opening the hatch to their SUV. Others opened the car doors.

John jumped outside the SUV questioning if maybe people had the wrong car when he was attacked by complete strangers.

They yanked him to the ground by his feet and began attacking him. He describes punches and strangling and seeing men attack his wife out of the corner of his eye.

“I was worried about my wife. I couldn’t get up. I couldn’t defend myself. I couldn’t do anything and I saw them go after my wife. I felt like I failed,” said John Scaletty.

His wife tried to pull the 3-5 men off her husband and screamed for help.

John and Brandi are speaking out about the senseless attack outside the Luke Combs concert Saturday night, hoping the attackers will be found.

“It’s terrifying. There is no safety there. It was devastating to even describe this to my kids,” said John Scaletty.

They also question what happened next when they called for help.

John and Brandi say they estimate they sat on hold with 911 for close to 15 minutes before connecting with a live operator. They say the entire ordeal has made them give up on 911 as a way to get help.

“I realized how bad of shape he was in and grabbed the phone and sat there in disbelief....I couldn’t believe I was still waiting,” said Brandi Scaletty. “It was horrifying. You feel helpless.”

Their timeline for help makes them openly question security at Arrowhead and what happens when people face emergencies in Kansas City.

The couple claims security took 15-20 minutes to even show up, police and fire response was much later due to the 911 hold time... and they estimate it was almost an hour before an ambulance arrived.

John has a shattered ankle and will need future surgery. He has a swollen jaw a black eye and cuts and scrapes. He expects to be out of work for months due to his broken ankle.

“I just hope there is some sort of justice. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” said John Scaletty.

KCTV5 has reached out to KCPD and MARC who manages 911 attempting to get firm details about response time. But the couple is not alone in experiencing incredible wait times for help.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas calls the city’s extreme 911 hold time problem a true emergency.

His mother recently needed help and his sister experienced a 5-minute hold time.

The most recent data from May shows 7,940 people sat on hold with 911 for more than 5 minutes. The average hold time is now a full minute for anyone needing emergency help in Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.