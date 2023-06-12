Heartland Votes

Cooler temperatures kick off the work week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Happy Monday, Heartland! After Sunday’s showers, it looks like some places in the region barely saw any rain, but some places saw about 1.5 inches. But thanks, to a cold front and those showers, it is unseasonably cool across the Heartland, with highs today getting up to the low to mid 70s. Tonight is going to be cool too, with temperatures dropping overnight and waking up to the 50s by Tuesday morning. Unfortunately for those who did not see rain, it does look like it’s going to stay dry for a while longer.

The rest of the week looks warmer, hitting the 90s, once again, by Thursday. There is a chance for some showers and potentially thunderstorms on Saturday. Chances are about 40%, but that could change as we get closer.

