Comfortable weather continues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, I hope you all have enjoyed this pleasant day across Heartland. It will be a great evening for any outdoor activities. We will be staying dry but a little on the chilly side. Evenings lows will dip down into the lower 50s tonight. This comfortable weather will continue over the next few days with high pressure lingering overhead. High temperatures will gradually increase through the week, expect readings near 90 by Thursday. Tracking another chance for rain by the weekend.

