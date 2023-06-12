Catfish take on Thrillbillies at Capaha Park
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish will take on the Thrillville Thrillbillies on Monday, June 12.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:35 p.m.
The Catfish are currently undefeated, with the best record in the Prospect League.
As of Monday, they are leading the league with 121 runs and in the following categories:
- Team Batting Average: .394
- OBP (On Base Percentage): .502
- SLG (Slugging Percentage): .578
- Hits: 137
- Total Bases: 201
- Runs Batted In: 111
- Extra Base Hits: 40
- Triples: 8
The Catfish were ranked second in the league with 8 home runs and 24 doubles.
