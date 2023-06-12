Heartland Votes

Catfish take on Thrillbillies at Capaha Park

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish will take on the Thrillville Thrillbillies on Monday, June 12.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:35 p.m.

The Catfish are currently undefeated, with the best record in the Prospect League.

As of Monday, they are leading the league with 121 runs and in the following categories:

  • Team Batting Average: .394
  • OBP (On Base Percentage): .502
  • SLG (Slugging Percentage): .578
  • Hits: 137
  • Total Bases: 201
  • Runs Batted In: 111
  • Extra Base Hits: 40
  • Triples: 8

The Catfish were ranked second in the league with 8 home runs and 24 doubles.

