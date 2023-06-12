Heartland Votes

Cardinals’ closer Helsley hits injured list with forearm strain

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) delivers a pitch to the Texas Rangers...
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) delivers a pitch to the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The Cardinals won 1-0. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)(Jim Cowsert | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals fans at Busch Stadium for any of the three games this past weekend against the Reds didn’t get treated to a light show or rendition of AC/DC’s Hell’s Bells⁠—and now we know why.

The Cardinals announced Monday they have placed closer Ryan Helsley on the injured list with a right forearm strain. Helsley had not pitched out of the St. Louis bullpen since Wednesday in Texas.

His two appearances during that series against the Rangers were successful, with Helsley throwing two total innings while striking out four batters without allowing a base runner. But the recovery process following those outings seemingly brought about some discomfort within Helsley’s right arm that hasn’t yet been resolved for the closer.

Though Helsley last pitched on June 7, the Cardinals can only backdate the injury by three days, making the IL stint retroactive to June 10. He has appeared in 22 games out of the Cardinals bullpen, posting a 3.24 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched.

As one of the team’s primary ninth-inning arms, Helsley has accumulated seven saves on the season. Giovanny Gallegos figures to fill in as the primary closer in Helsley’s absence.

The Cardinals recalled Jake Woodford from Triple-A Memphis to fill Helsley’s spot on the active roster. Woodford began the season in the St. Louis rotation but was briefly shifted to the bullpen before enduring a shoulder injury in early May. The right-hander has a 5.40 ERA in 30.0 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.

