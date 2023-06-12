Cape Girardeau residents can expect to see price increase on next water bill

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents can expect to see a price increase on their next water bill.

The city is increasing the water usage fee for residents by 5 percent.

Cape Girardeau’s director of finance said the increase will help the city combat rising costs of operation.

“We also have incurred a lot of inflationary cost. Our costs have gone up and this will help us cover the operational costs that went up associated with inflation,” Lisa Mills, director of finance, said.

The price increase begins July 1.

