Heartland Votes

5-year-old shot, injured in north St. Louis City

Police say the child was dropped off at a fire station near where the shooting happened
5-year-old shot in north St. Louis City
5-year-old shot in north St. Louis City
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 5-year-old girl was shot and injured in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:19 p.m. near the 8600 block of Oxford. Police said the girl was dropped off at the fire station on the 5400 block of Partridge after being shot in her right side.

The victim is conscious and breathing and was transferred to a local hospital.

Police at the scene told News 4 that the child was in stable condition. They said the shooting was not an accident.

This shooting is the 33rd child under the age of 18 to be shot in the City of St. Louis. Five of those children have been killed.

BJC and SSM Health give away free gunlocks at local hospitals.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

correction: A previous version of this story listed the wrong number of children that have been shot and killed in the City of St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Cole was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in...
Woman arrested in Williamson County following traffic stop
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd
After five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals, Jessica Tilton has been named Miss...
Miss Illinois 2023 winner crowned in Marion
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
Cape Girardeau police officers and firefighters are working on a collision involving three...
Crews on scene of 3-vehicle collision on William Street in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Christian Knotts (Left) and Levi Fortner (Right) are both in custody following a shooting in...
2nd suspect caught in connection with Bollinger Co. shooting
Missouri is losing teachers to higher paying jobs, Dept of Education says
Missouri is losing teachers to higher paying jobs, Dept of Education says
Second suspect out of Bollinger County caught
After a long legislative session, Missouri lawmakers met Monday night to discuss what is being...
Missouri lawmakers celebrate passage of Blair’s Law
Lego Camp returns to SIU