5-year-old shot, injured in north St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 5-year-old girl was shot and injured in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:19 p.m. near the 8600 block of Oxford. Police said the girl was dropped off at the fire station on the 5400 block of Partridge after being shot in her right side.

The victim is conscious and breathing and was transferred to a local hospital.

Police at the scene told News 4 that the child was in stable condition. They said the shooting was not an accident.

This shooting is the 33rd child under the age of 18 to be shot in the City of St. Louis. Five of those children have been killed.

BJC and SSM Health give away free gunlocks at local hospitals.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

correction: A previous version of this story listed the wrong number of children that have been shot and killed in the City of St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.