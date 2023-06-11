Heartland Votes

Woman arrested in Williamson County following traffic stop

Teresa Cole was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in...
Teresa Cole was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in Williamson County(Williamson County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman has been arrested in Williamson County following a traffic stop that took place early this morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the arrest took place on June 11, around 2:40 a.m. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois State Route 13.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered that methamphetamine was in the vehicle. The passenger of the vehicle, identified as Teresa Cole, was arrested, cited for possession of methamphetamine. Cole was remanded into the custody of the Williamson County jail.

If you have any information concerning this investigation, you are asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-TIPS (8477).

