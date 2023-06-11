Woman arrested in Williamson County following traffic stop

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman has been arrested in Williamson County following a traffic stop that took place early this morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the arrest took place on June 11, around 2:40 a.m. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois State Route 13.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered that methamphetamine was in the vehicle. The passenger of the vehicle, identified as Teresa Cole, was arrested, cited for possession of methamphetamine. Cole was remanded into the custody of the Williamson County jail.

If you have any information concerning this investigation, you are asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.