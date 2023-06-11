Heartland Votes

Two-vehicle collision injures 2 in Graves Co.; 1 driver facing drug charges

On Saturday, June 10 around 3:45 p.m., the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
On Saturday, June 10 around 3:45 p.m., the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision on KY 339 north near the KY 1213 intersection.(WCAX)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Saturday, June 10 around 3:45 p.m., the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision on KY 339 north near the KY 1213 intersection.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, 44-year-old Tabitha Wilhite, of Lowes, Kentucky, was traveling southbound on KY 339 when her vehicle began to travel southbound in the northbound lane, heading towards a second vehicle, driven by Robert Thomas, 85, of Fancy Farm, Ky. To avoid the collision, Thomas moved into the southbound lane, but Wilhite also swerved back into her correct lane, causing the vehicles to collide head-on.

Wilhite and Thomas were both injured in the collision and flown to trauma centers in Nashville, Tennessee by Air Evac for treatment of serious injuries.

After further investigation, suspected methamphetamine was located in Wilhite’s vehicle. A search warrant for a blood test was issued and served on Wilhite in Nashville, Tenn.

Wilhite will face charges related to the meth found in her vehicle when she is released from the hospital. Further charges may be sought after the results of Wilhite’s blood test return from the Kentucky State Police Lab, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
The security camera footage clearly shows the theft.
Viral Facebook post helps identify thieves in Cape Girardeau
Captain Andrew Cooper was charged in connection to a crash that killed one and injured others.
Former Sikeston officer found guilty on 2 felony counts in deadly crash
FILE - Theodore Kaczynski looks around as U.S. Marshals prepare to take him down the steps at...
Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has died in federal prison

Latest News

Troopers with the Illinois State Police responded to Interstate 57 at mile marker 83 for a...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in fiery crash on I-57
Troopers with the Illinois State Police responded to Interstate 57 at mile marker 83 for a...
Jefferson County commercial vehicle collision fire
In the early morning hours of Sunday, June 11, a deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Paducah, Ky.
After five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals, Jessica Tilton has been named Miss...
Miss Illinois 2023 winner crowned in Marion