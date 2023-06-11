Heartland Votes

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Paducah, Ky.

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In the early morning hours of Sunday, June 11, a deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Cairo Road in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the driver of the vehicle was 44-year-old Shannon Herron of West Paducah, Ky. 

An investigation revealed Herron was in possession of a white substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. 

Herron was taken to the McCracken Regional Jail and charged with disregarding stop sign, license to be in possession, drug paraphernalia and first degree possession of controlled substance first offense (methamphetamine).

