Third Annual Brayden King Memorial Baseball Tournament hosted at Vienna Ball Park

Third Annual Brayden King Memorial Baseball Tournament
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Goreville native Brayden King lost his life in a tragic car accident in 2020. Every year since then, his family has hosted a baseball tournament in his honor.

Saturday at Vienna Ball Park that tradition continued with the Third Annual Brayden King Memorial Baseball Tournament.

Before the first game a special dedication ceremony was held for a new stone bench that has been installed with King’s name along with the names of the other three boys that died in the accident.

Proceeds from the tournament are used for scholarships and even went towards a new playground at the park earlier this year. The new bench also holds the new name for that area: Brayden King Memorial Park.

The date for the Fourth Annual Brayden King Memorial Baseball Tournament has already been set for June 8-9, 2024.

