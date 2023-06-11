Heartland Votes

Rotary Club cleaning up Cape Girardeau

The Rotary Club was at work today in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The Rotary Club was at work today in downtown Cape Girardeau.
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Rotary Club was at work today in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The Rotary Club spent June 10 cleaning up all sorts of trash to ensure the area was clean when the boats arrived.

Daniel Essner, a member of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club, said it felt great to be able to give back to the community.

“It’s very gratifying, you know. I’ve always heard that it’s important to feel like you’re making a contribution to your community and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Essner said. “We’re trying to do our part and make a difference. Cape’s a great place to live, it really is our quality of life, it’s superb and we’re just trying to make it as good as we can make it.”

The Rotary Club is also adopting a stretch of the highway and will be working there within the next 30 days.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captain Andrew Cooper was charged in connection to a crash that killed one and injured others.
Former Sikeston officer found guilty on 2 felony counts in deadly crash
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
The security camera footage clearly shows the theft.
Viral Facebook post helps identify thieves in Cape Girardeau
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
A tranquil sunset over a cornfield in Jacob, Ill.
First Alert: Tracking weekend rain & storms

Latest News

The main bout of the event will include the showdown between the MVPs of the day and CGRD's...
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby holds Summer Slam event
The 12th Annual Veterans & Fallen Heroes Poker Run is set for Saturday, June 10.
12th Annual Veterans & Fallen Heroes Poker Run
The Rotary Club was at work today in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Rotary Club helps clean up trash
The Graves County Sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying these...
Public asked to help identify two subjects after attempted theft in Graves County