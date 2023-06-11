Rotary Club cleaning up Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Rotary Club was at work today in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The Rotary Club spent June 10 cleaning up all sorts of trash to ensure the area was clean when the boats arrived.

Daniel Essner, a member of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club, said it felt great to be able to give back to the community.

“It’s very gratifying, you know. I’ve always heard that it’s important to feel like you’re making a contribution to your community and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Essner said. “We’re trying to do our part and make a difference. Cape’s a great place to live, it really is our quality of life, it’s superb and we’re just trying to make it as good as we can make it.”

The Rotary Club is also adopting a stretch of the highway and will be working there within the next 30 days.

