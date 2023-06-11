Rain and possible storms tonight but drier conditions ahead

It’s been a rainy day in the Heartland on this Sunday afternoon, and it’s been much needed. With the rain came a few storms, with lighting, high winds, rain and hail being the most significant threats. Behind the storms, a cold front that’s dropped highs to the 70s for your Sunday, and a cool night is in store for us, with temperatures ranging from the low 50s where rainfall has been the most prominent around southern Illinois to the low 60s the more south you go. Tomorrow morning, the workweek will kick off with temperatures in the 50s, and kick up to the mid to high 70s by the afternoon, with much drier conditions.

Temperatures will get back to the 80s by Tuesday, with them climbing back up to the high 80s by Wednesday, and we could see 90s by Thursday. The week looks pretty dry, besides some 20% chances of rain each day over the next weekend.

