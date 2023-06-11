Heartland Votes

Rain and possible storms tonight but drier conditions ahead

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been a rainy day in the Heartland on this Sunday afternoon, and it’s been much needed. With the rain came a few storms, with lighting, high winds, rain and hail being the most significant threats. Behind the storms, a cold front that’s dropped highs to the 70s for your Sunday, and a cool night is in store for us, with temperatures ranging from the low 50s where rainfall has been the most prominent around southern Illinois to the low 60s the more south you go. Tomorrow morning, the workweek will kick off with temperatures in the 50s, and kick up to the mid to high 70s by the afternoon, with much drier conditions.

Temperatures will get back to the 80s by Tuesday, with them climbing back up to the high 80s by Wednesday, and we could see 90s by Thursday. The week looks pretty dry, besides some 20% chances of rain each day over the next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
The security camera footage clearly shows the theft.
Viral Facebook post helps identify thieves in Cape Girardeau
Captain Andrew Cooper was charged in connection to a crash that killed one and injured others.
Former Sikeston officer found guilty on 2 felony counts in deadly crash
The Graves County Sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying these...
Public asked to help identify two subjects after attempted theft in Graves County

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A active weather day to end the weekend
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 6/11
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 6/11
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Lots of rain on the way, along with thunderstorms
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 6/10/23