Public asked to help identify two subjects after attempted theft in Graves County

The Graves County Sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying these two suspects following an attempted theft(Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects following an attempted theft this morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s office, a property owner on the 800 block of McCracken County Road saw the theft around 10:45 a.m. on June 10. The owner drove onto his property and saw two suspects who were in the process of stealing his 16ft dual axle trailer.

The owner confronted the pair, a white male driver and a black male passenger. After being confronted, the passenger exited the vehicle and unhooked the trailer. Both men fled the area after the owner started taking pictures of them.

Anyone with information of the two suspects are asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501.

