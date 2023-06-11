Heartland Votes

Poplar Bluff native Carr Vernon earns PGA TOUR Canada player card

Poplar Bluff alum Carr Vernon earns PGA Tour Canada Card
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Courtenay, B.C. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff native, and former player on the Mules’ high school golf team, Carr Vernon has earned his player card on the PGA TOUR Canada.

Vernon finished tied for second at 12-under par in the final Qualifying Tournament of 2023 at Crown Isle Resort. That result secured playing privileges for the season.

The first event on this year’s PGA TOUR Canada schedule begins Thursday, June 15 with the Royal Beach Victoria Open.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captain Andrew Cooper was charged in connection to a crash that killed one and injured others.
Former Sikeston officer found guilty on 2 felony counts in deadly crash
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
The security camera footage clearly shows the theft.
Viral Facebook post helps identify thieves in Cape Girardeau
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Christian Knotts (Left) and Levi Fortner (Right) are accused of shooting a person at home on...
1 suspect caught, search continues for 2nd ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Bollinger Co. shooting

Latest News

A new stone bench was dedicated before the tournament with King's name.
Third Annual Brayden King Memorial Baseball Tournament hosted at Vienna Ball Park
AWP Lumberjacks clinch a spot in the championship as the only remaining undefeated team in the...
AWP Lumberjacks last remaining undefeated team after day two of Kelso Klassic
Poplar Bluff alum Carr Vernon earns PGA Tour Canada Card
Lumberjacks vs Honeybadgers