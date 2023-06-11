Poplar Bluff native Carr Vernon earns PGA TOUR Canada player card

Courtenay, B.C. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff native, and former player on the Mules’ high school golf team, Carr Vernon has earned his player card on the PGA TOUR Canada.

Vernon finished tied for second at 12-under par in the final Qualifying Tournament of 2023 at Crown Isle Resort. That result secured playing privileges for the season.

The first event on this year’s PGA TOUR Canada schedule begins Thursday, June 15 with the Royal Beach Victoria Open.

