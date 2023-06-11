Motorists reminded to look for mowing crews along I-24 in Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding motorists to be alert as a contractor plans to start mowing along Interstate 24.

Starting on June 12, mowing crews will start along I-24 near the 69 mile marker at the Trigg-Christian County Line. Crews will work westward toward the I-24 to the Ohio River Bridge at mile point 0.0.

Once the crew reaches McCracken County, they will mow U.S. 68 near the I-24 Exit 16 Interchange, KY 1954/John Puryear Drive between I-24 Exit 11 and U.S. 60, and U.S. 60 from I-24 Exit 4 westward to the McCracken-Ballard County Line.

When the mowing along I-24 is completed, the crew will move to I-69 at Calvert City to work south, then mow U.S. 641 from Benton to Murray, as well as KY 80 in Calloway County.

Mowing crews will be working anytime weather conditions allow during daylight hours for the next month. Mowing zones will be marked by appropriate signage and should be treated with the same respect and caution as other work zones.

Drivers are reminded to reduce their travel speed and be alert for slow-moving vehicles that may be required to travel into and across lanes from time to time as they go about their work.

Political signs and other advertising are prohibited along state right-of-way and are asked to be removed as they create both an obstacle and a safety hazard for mowing crews and motorists. Signs of any kind placed on highway right-of-way or attached to roadway signs will be removed by state or contract personnel without advance notice.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.