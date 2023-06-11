Heartland Votes

Miss Illinois 2023 winner crowned in Marion

After five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals, Jessica Tilton has been named Miss Illinois 2023.(Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals, Jessica Tilton has been named Miss Illinois 2023.

According to a release from the Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization, the 25-year-old, who is a native of Washington, Illinois, competed as Miss Quad Cities and was chosen from among 26 candidates. Tilton won the title Saturday evening, June 10, at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.

Tilton, a faculty member at Bradley University in Peoria, will spend the next year traveling throughout the state to attend special events and promote her social community initiative of advocating for organ donation.

In addition to the title and crown, Tilton won a minimum $10,000 in scholarships and will represent Illinois at the Miss America competition later this year.

Miss Capital City Breana Bagley of Decatur was named runner-up and Miss Lake County Makalyn Heaslett of Chicago was second runner-up.

