Lots of rain on the way, along with thunderstorms

Saw a little rain in some places today, Heartland, but lots of rain is making it’s way in for your Sunday. We could see some showers moving in overnight, possibly some thunderstorms, but it does not look severe. Sunday, however, could see some thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning, hail, and potentially minor flooding. Tornadoes are a possibility, but not the greatest threat. Currently, most of the day two outlook has the majority of the Heartland at a slight risk, with the more northern counties at a marginal risk. The biggest threat remains in the afternoon, early evening and should dry up by the late evening hours.

Cooler temperatures will kick off the work week, with highs in the upper 70s, low 80s. However more warm temperatures are in store for later in the week, warming up to the 90s by Thursday. It looks like next Friday could see some scattered thunderstorms as well.

