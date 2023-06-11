Heartland Votes

Lots of rain on the way, along with thunderstorms

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saw a little rain in some places today, Heartland, but lots of rain is making it’s way in for your Sunday. We could see some showers moving in overnight, possibly some thunderstorms, but it does not look severe. Sunday, however, could see some thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning, hail, and potentially minor flooding. Tornadoes are a possibility, but not the greatest threat. Currently, most of the day two outlook has the majority of the Heartland at a slight risk, with the more northern counties at a marginal risk. The biggest threat remains in the afternoon, early evening and should dry up by the late evening hours.

Cooler temperatures will kick off the work week, with highs in the upper 70s, low 80s. However more warm temperatures are in store for later in the week, warming up to the 90s by Thursday. It looks like next Friday could see some scattered thunderstorms as well.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captain Andrew Cooper was charged in connection to a crash that killed one and injured others.
Former Sikeston officer found guilty on 2 felony counts in deadly crash
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
The security camera footage clearly shows the theft.
Viral Facebook post helps identify thieves in Cape Girardeau
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
A tranquil sunset over a cornfield in Jacob, Ill.
First Alert: Tracking weekend rain & storms

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Starting your weekend off dry, with rain right around the corner
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 6/10
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 6/10
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 6/9/23