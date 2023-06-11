Heartland Votes

First Alert: Gusty winds, rain showers and storms for Sunday

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 6/11
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s a cloudy start to our Sunday, with temperatures in the low 70s. Our western counties are starting to see some rain showers. This weather system will move across the Heartland throughout the day, with a chance of developing into severe weather.

Strong winds will increase this morning, with a possibility of hail. Temps will warm up into the mid to upper 70s, but may cool down as storms pass through. Thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon. The severe weather threat will decrease this evening, with light rain moving out of the Heartland.

Monday morning will have a cool start with temps in the 50s, but will warm up into the upper 70s. You can expect mostly sunny skies, and dry conditions.

