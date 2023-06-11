Heartland Votes

DAEOC offering free health services until June 20

Military service members will be offering many health services, including dental exams
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation has partnered up with the Department of Defense to offer free health services to those in the Heartland.

Called Operation Healthy Delta Innovative Readiness Training, the DAEOC will be cooperating with South Central Missouri Community Action Agency and Shawnee Development Council to host clinics in Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, Mo. and Anna-Jonesboro, Ill. Military service members will be offering medical, dental, optical, physical therapy, & emotional wellness services to the area at no cost.

From June 11-20, anyone aged 2 and up will be able to receive the services, even if they are uninsured. The first to arrive will be the first to have services provided. No proof of insurance, income verification, or identification are needed.

The services will take place at Miner Baptist Church in Sikeston, Three Rivers College Bess Activity Center in Poplar Bluff, and Anna-Jonesboro Community High School. Service will not be available on June 18, but will be open after 8 a.m. on other days.

For information about the Sikeston services, contact 573-258-0419. For information about the Poplar Bluff services, contact 573-714-4562. For information about the Illinois services, contact 618-634-2201.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

