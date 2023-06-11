Cape Girardeau Roller Derby holds Summer Slam event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby hosted their Summer Slam event at the A.C. Brase Arena.

On Saturday, June 10, derby fans watched six scrimmages, with the first match held at 9 a.m. The main event was held at 6 p.m. that featured a match up between the Cape team and the MVP’s of the other teams.

CGRD offered two ticket options for the event. Those who purchased the All Day Pass were able to watch every bout from start to finish. There was also the Main Bout Only tickets, which allowed people to only be able to see the main game at 6 p.m.

Raymie Hart, the captain of the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby League, said the team was similar to a family.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.