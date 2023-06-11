Heartland Votes

AWP Lumberjacks last remaining undefeated team after day two of Kelso Klassic

Lumberjacks vs Honeybadgers
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KELSO, Mo. (KFVS) - Day two of the 36th Annual Kelso Klassic fastpitch softball tournament wrapped up on Saturday night.

The last game of the day featured the AWP Lumberjacks defeating the St. Louis Honeybadgers 10-0. With the win, the Lumberjacks clinch a spot in the championship as the only remaining undefeated team in the tournament.

The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Kelso City Park with another game at 3 p.m. if necessary (if the Lumberjacks lose it would force a second game due to the Klassic being a double-elimination tournament).

However, if inclement weather in the forecast causes the final day of games to be cancelled, the Lumberjacks will be declared Kelso Klassic champions by default.

