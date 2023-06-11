AWP Lumberjacks last remaining undefeated team after day two of Kelso Klassic

KELSO, Mo. (KFVS) - Day two of the 36th Annual Kelso Klassic fastpitch softball tournament wrapped up on Saturday night.

The last game of the day featured the AWP Lumberjacks defeating the St. Louis Honeybadgers 10-0. With the win, the Lumberjacks clinch a spot in the championship as the only remaining undefeated team in the tournament.

The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Kelso City Park with another game at 3 p.m. if necessary (if the Lumberjacks lose it would force a second game due to the Klassic being a double-elimination tournament).

However, if inclement weather in the forecast causes the final day of games to be cancelled, the Lumberjacks will be declared Kelso Klassic champions by default.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.