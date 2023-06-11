Heartland Votes

Authorities searching for inmate who escaped Calloway County Jail

Around 4:39 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, an inmate escaped from custody of the Calloway County Jail...
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Around 4:39 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, an inmate escaped from custody of the Calloway County Jail in Kentucky.

According to a release from the jail, 33-year-old Dorsey “Jake” Hutson, is a white male with a height of 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. He has brownish, blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Hutson was being held on a parole violation, burglary, assault (domestic violence), criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, unlawful imprisonment and various other traffic charges, according to the release.

If you have any information or see this escaped inmate, please contact local law enforcement. Authorities ask the public not to approach Hutson.

The investigation is ongoing.

