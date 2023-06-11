A active weather day to end the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Sunday heartland. Starting the morning off with rain showers coming in from our West and making their way throughout the area. We will see a big rain impact for the next couple of hours with the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and early this evening. As the day continues into tonight, thunderstorms with hail, lightning, some flooding are possible. Although they could occur, tornadoes are not the biggest threat. Some places will see heavy downpours followed by gusty winds. Due to the increase of winds following behind today’s storms, a lake wind advisory is in effect till 8pm.

Temperatures are currently sitting in the mid to upper 70s throughout the heartland that as we continue into tonight a cold front will be moving behind today’s showers causing temps to cool down into the upper 50s.

