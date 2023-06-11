CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Bikes from all over the Heartland gathered at the The 12th Annual Veterans & Fallen Heroes Poker Run

Held on Saturday, June 10, veterans got to have some fun when bikers took them for a spin in their side cars. This year’s event started at Midtown in Cape Giradeau at 10 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m.

The event kicked off with a parade of motorcycles to the Veterans Home. After the ride, there was a live and silent auction, 50/50 raffle, liquor raffle, gun raffle, food trucks and the live band Savage Groove.

One of the volunteers, Junior Swift, said the event and the opportunity to help veterans was very important to him.

“It means the world because a lot of these veterans up here at the veterans home don’t have family in the local areas, they are here by themselves,” Swift said. “So all the money that we raise here goes to the veterans. We will actually go up and visit with them and talk with them. We buy them t-shirts, underwear, you know we buy them tv’s. A few years ago we bought a new bingo machine for the veterans home.”

All process of the benefit will be given to the residents of the Missouri Veterans Home.

