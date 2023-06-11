Heartland Votes

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in fiery crash on I-57

Troopers with the Illinois State Police responded to Interstate 57 at mile marker 83 for a collision involving two commercial vehicles near Ina, Illinois.(Source: Associated Press)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Troopers with the Illinois State Police responded to Interstate 57 at mile marker 83 for a collision involving two commercial vehicles near Ina, Illinois.

According to a release from ISP, the first vehicle was driving southbound on I-57, when it crossed through the median and into the northbound lanes. It then struck a second vehicle head-on, causing both trucks to catch on fire.

One driver was pronounced dead on scene. The other driver was transported by helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Northbound traffic was diverted off I-57 onto Illinois Route 37 until around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 11.

This investigation is ongoing.

