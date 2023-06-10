Heartland Votes

Starting your weekend off dry, with rain right around the corner

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 6/10
By Meghan Smith
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Saturday heartland! Starting the day off dry as a surface high pressure continues to move through the area. Temps currently in the upper 50s, and warming up to the upper 80s by the afternoon. Dry conditions won’t stay around as we head into tonight with a 20% of rain showers. Our south western counties will see the biggest impact with heavy downpours and strong winds.

The Heartland currently faces a slight probability of strong to severe storms on Sunday. Large hail and damaging winds are the biggest threats. There is a tendency for these showers and thunderstorms to start in the morning and last until the evening.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captain Andrew Cooper was charged in connection to a crash that killed one and injured others.
Former Sikeston officer found guilty on 2 felony counts in deadly crash
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
A tranquil sunset over a cornfield in Jacob, Ill.
First Alert: Tracking weekend rain & storms
Christian Knotts (Left) and Levi Fortner (Right) are accused of shooting a person at home on...
1 suspect caught, search continues for 2nd ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Bollinger Co. shooting
The security camera footage clearly shows the theft.
Viral Facebook post helps identify thieves in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 6/10
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 6/10
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 6/9/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 6/9/23