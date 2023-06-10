Starting your weekend off dry, with rain right around the corner

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Saturday heartland! Starting the day off dry as a surface high pressure continues to move through the area. Temps currently in the upper 50s, and warming up to the upper 80s by the afternoon. Dry conditions won’t stay around as we head into tonight with a 20% of rain showers. Our south western counties will see the biggest impact with heavy downpours and strong winds.

The Heartland currently faces a slight probability of strong to severe storms on Sunday. Large hail and damaging winds are the biggest threats. There is a tendency for these showers and thunderstorms to start in the morning and last until the evening.

